Peterborough dad to walk 129 miles to 20 football stadiums to support children's cancer charity

“My son is a fighter. I cannot say how proud I am of him with the resilience he has shown”

A Peterborough man is to take on an epic 129-mile walk to 20 London football stadiums to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Andrew Green will spend four days completing the trek from Milton Keynes to the capital to raise money for Young Lives Vs Cancer.

The 37 year-old was inspired to take on the challenge by his young son Alexander – who was given a devastating cancer diagnosis a few years ago.

Andrew Green and young Alexander pictured when they met Tottenham Hotspur player Harry Kane in 2023.

The family were told he had a highly-aggressive form of cancer in 2022, aged just seven, after spotting a lump on his cheek.

His dad explains: “In March 2022 our son was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma and underwent a series of nine rounds of chemotherapy, 23 sessions of radiotherapy and a surgical procedure. Unfortunately during our son’s remission he relapsed in May 2024 and the same condition came back in the same area but, this time he has to undergo more intensive chemotherapy and a bigger surgical procedure.

"However, with the efforts of all the staff at Oxford John Radcliffe hospital, we are very hopeful the condition will not be coming back again.

“The fear that my partner and I felt at the time of diagnosis is something we wouldn’t wish on anyone. If it wasn’t for Young Lives vs Cancer this nightmare would have been unbearable.”

Andrew Green, right, is to take on a 129-mile walk to football stadiums in London to raise money for a children's cancer charity. He is pictured here with his son Alexander when they met Tottenham Hotspur players back in 2023.

The charity works to support families at the most devastating time with financial, psychological and emotional support.

Andrew, who lived in Hampton Hargate, before relocating to Milton Keynes a few years ago, said: “The contact and support from the social workers is second to none. The home from home accommodation they provide to keep families together is amazing. The support they provided allowed us to focus on being there for our little boy.”

Brave Alexander, who is now aged 10, has recently returned to school, with his family saying his health has improved.

“We are just awaiting for the results of his MRI now, since his surgery in November 2024, to find out if needs any further follow up treatment,” explains Andrew.

“Now that our son is in a better state of health, I am taking this opportunity to walk from my son’s hometown of Milton Keynes to London over a period of four days. This will take in 20 football grounds, starting from Stadium MK (MK Dons) and finishing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to raise money for this wonderful charity. En-route I will be taking in every ground in London that is in the Premier League, EFL and national league including that of Vicarage Road and Wembley Stadium as these stadiums form part of my route.”

Andrew, who has been in training for the feat since December, will be accompanied by some family members, friends and his son’s consultant surgeon along the route, all raising money for Young Lives Vs Cancer.

To support Andrew’s effort for the charity, which begins on May 2, visit his JustGiving page.