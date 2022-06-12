A Peterborough cycling group is urging for bicycle donations to give to a children’s charity.

The Yaxley Riders were founded 12 years ago and currently has about 550 members.

Its ‘bike donations program’ is donating children’s bikes to Little Miracles – a charity supporting children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

The Yaxley Riders

“We are very aware that cyclists do not always have the best of relationship with other road users and, as with all activities, there's always a few cyclists whose actions and behaviour spoils the image for the rest of the cycling community,” Mark Wheatley, a member of the Yaxley Riders, said.

"About a month ago, we decided that we wanted to be more active in supporting local good causes. The group has a wealth and experience in all things cycling related so we thought we would harness that and contacted a local children's charity called Little Miracles.

"We started a bike donation program asking our group members to look in their sheds and garages for any children’s bikes that might be no longer needed, as the children had outgrown them. We also used local community Facebook groups.”

The Yaxley Riders’ original target was to donate six bikes every six months. However, the group have already acquired 14 bikes in under two weeks.

Yaxley Riders Derek Mills (left), Mark Wheatley (centre), Ron Lewis (right)

“The first 14 bikes have now been cleaned and given a safety check by a Peterborough Cycle Hub – a local cycling shop in Peterborough,” he said. “The bikes have been delivered to the charity in readiness for a formal presentation on June 14 at 4pm.

"We have another six bikes that have either been pledged or are already with us but are awaiting a clean and a full safety check before being taken to the charity for the second donation program.”

If you would like to support The Yaxley Riders by donating a children’s bike to Little Miracles, you can do so via the group’s website by clicking here.