Peterborough craft beer bar owner plans new tap room and restaurant

A new craft beer bar and restaurant is being lined up to entice visitors to Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows.

Neil Treliving, the man behind the city centre’s Blind Tiger bar in Cowgate, is hoping to have the Blind Tiger Tap Room and Kitchen, including a bottle shop, up and running in the New Year.

The businessman is looking to transform the former Rutland Cycling store at Ham Lane, and has already applied to the city council for a premises licence, with a planning application for change of use in the pipeline.

Neil said he had been working with the site owners the Nene Park Trust, as it was important that the venue was in keeping with their values.

The proposed site for the second Blind Tiger craft beer bar at Ham Lane, Ferry Meadows.

He will build on the reputation of his city centre craft beer bar – already the biggest of its type in the area with 28 taps and massive can selection– on an even bigger scale, with the vacant building next to the Orton Meadows Golf Course huge in comparison.

"It will be a bit more cosy than the slightly industrial feel of the Cowgate bar,” Neil was keen to point out. “This will be more of a sit down place where we will be serving food as well as a massive selection of craft beers and wines.

"The extra space will allow us to maybe include something leisure orientated, and retail, and we will be able to put on beer tasting and wine tasting events. It won’t be a late night bar, the licence is for 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10pm during the week.

“It has a huge footfall with Ferry Meadows and the golf course and we will offer something a bit different.”

Neil is speaking to a number of chefs before settling on the menus, but was keen to pint out that it wouldn’t look to compete with what the neighbouring Granary offers.

The venture could create 15 jobs.