Peterborough couple’s localised food delivery service hoping to rival Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo

Claire Hudson and Kurtis Dance from Peterborough Eats (image: David Lowndes)

A Peterborough couple, who changed careers to pursue a new business venture together, are hoping their localised food delivery service can rival the likes of Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Kurtis Dance and Claire Hudson, from Cardea, launched Peterborough Eats – a website and app which people can order food from over 70 local takeaway restaurants directly to their door – in November 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Eats works by advertising the food of local independent restaurants and takeaways, which have been the “most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and cost of living crisis”, to potential customers on its online platform.

It charges restaurant owners commission on orders made through Peterborough Eats, and additional delivery fees – which Kurtis said are both cheaper rates than those offered by the ‘big three’ food delivery companies in the UK.

‘Supporting local independent businesses’

"We’re trying to be local,” Kurtis, who left his job as a carer to set up Peterborough Eats, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about supporting local independent businesses, who are the ones which have struggled the most in recent years.

"Those restaurants and takeaways are where the best food is – and that’s what we believe in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Gap in the market’

“We found out how much Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo were charging restaurants and we saw a gap in the market as we realised we could do it much cheaper and keep it local,” Kurtis said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a local alternative, so the money stays in Peterborough.

"The restaurants get a cheaper deal from us, meaning they give us cheaper prices to give to our customers, so the discounts are passed on. Everyone benefits from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The only way to survive’

“We were not up and running in the lockdowns during the pandemic, but we know that there was a growth in the takeaway market with everybody ordering to their homes because they couldn’t go out,” Kurtis said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People’s eating habits have changed, and I still don’t think everyone has got used to being comfortable in crowded restaurants again. Restaurants have taken a hit, which is why we’re seeing more focus on offering deliveries.

“A lot of restaurants in Peterborough weren’t doing deliveries before, but knew the only way to survive was to move onto delivery sites like ours because that’s the future of ordering food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People eating at home has undoubtedly boosted our business.”

‘Deliver until midnight’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Me and Claire do everything,” Kurtis said. “We have five delivery drivers, which includes myself and Claire.

"We don’t get a day off. I deliver until midnight seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Midweek we get around 15 to 20 orders a day, whereas weekends – Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – we’re looking at 30 to 40 orders.

"Unfortunately, without knowing it, we started at the wrong time with everything that has happened globally, which has affected what people can afford. We’re coming into our second year though, orders are coming in and things are looking up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad