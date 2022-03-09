Peterborough couple’s appeal to help Ukraine victims continues as friend’s homes are bombed

John and Rosie Sandall, from Longthorpe, have run the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal helping families who are still affected by the nuclear disaster for the past 25 years.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, John and Rosie have watched in horror as they have seen cities bombed where their friends are living. Rosie said: “The news from Chernihiv, which we know so well, is dreadful. Hospitals and schools have been destroyed and many people have lost their homes. 47 people were killed in the city last Thursday.

“Fortunately, at the moment we are in contact several times a day with many people we support. One friend walked 10 kilometres yesterday with her husband and two children under Russian shelling to escape her home in Bucha near Kyiv. “Another dear friend has been hiding with her family in the bathroom for 12 days. Food supplies are low, the shelling is constant and people are terrified.

A home in Kienka village, Ukraine, where a friend to John and Rosie Sandall lives, which has been bombed

“The collections of aid which have been delivered to Poland are great and they will help people who have escaped. The aid won’t help people in Ukraine. Sadly, most of our disabled friends couldn’t even get in a car if they had one - which they don’t - let alone be driven to Poland to escape the fighting. They are literally trapped in a terrifying war zone. Imagine being bed ridden and being bombed.

“All we can do at present is to send money as no aid can get through. We hope and pray that our families survive as they are like our Ukrainian family.