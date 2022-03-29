Peterborough couple to host concert with a difference to raise money to help disabled people
A Peterborough couple who have been fundraising to help disabled Ukrainians for more than 20 years will be hosting a conference with a difference to help those in the war torn country.
The popular Palmy Ukulele Band will be performing at a concert in April to support the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal run by city couple, John and Rosie Sandall.
The well-known couple are supporting many families trapped in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, which is in ruins after more than a month of constant bombing.
Now the Palmy Ukulele Band – of which John is a member - has offered to support the stricken families by performing some of their best-known songs.
The concert will be held at 7.30pm on Friday, April 22 at St Botolph’s Church, Longthorpe. There will also be a short performance by the newly-formed St Botolph’s Ukulele group.
Rosie Sandall said: “We are very grateful to all our friends in Peterborough who have supported us during the 25 years we have been visiting Ukraine. We are heartbroken at what has happened to the city of Chernihiv and to all our dear friends who live there.
“Many people feel they know our families through the contact we have had with them. We are especially grateful to the Palmy Ukulele Band and to Rev Jackie Bullen, vicar of St Botolph’s, for inviting the band to perform in church. We really hope people will support us. Many of our friends have lost their homes and we are trying to get some of our families to the UK. Those who remain are living in unimaginable conditions without running water or power.”
Tickets - £7 each -will be available on the door. Refreshments will be available or bring your own drinks and there will be a raffle. Details or raffle prize donations - Rosie Sandall, 51 Apsley Way, Longthorpe, Peterborough, 01733 268340.