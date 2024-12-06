Peterborough couple light up their home for Christmas in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

By Ben Jones
Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:36 BST
Brian Bell and Daryl Ward have lit up their home for the third consecutive year.

A spectacular Christmas lights display has been created in Peterborough in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

This is the third consecutive year that Brian Bell and Daryl Ward have decked out their home at 11 Everingham in Orton Brimbles.

The big switch on took place on Saturday (November 30) with special guests Benjamin Penton (Sue Ryder), Santa and PhanTom (Peterborough Phantoms Mascot).

A crowd of over 250 people all came together for the magical count down moment, meet Santa, enjoy a homemade mince pie and enter the big fundraiser raffle. The launch night raised over £500 to kick start the fundraising.

Brian said: “It was an amazing night where local communities and neighbours all come together to enjoy and spread some Christmas cheer.

"Just seeing the children’s faces light up when they see Santa and the amount of light we are displaying feels us with joy.

“Sue Ryder is a charity close to our hearts, where some of our friends and relatives have been treated on their final days, the team at Thorpe Hall hospice are outstanding and make everything so personal and tailored to everyone’s needs, but upmost supporting the family and friends along the way through the difficult times.”

Donations towards Sue Ryder can be made at pay.sumup.com/b2c/QJKGDOFO.

The lights at 11 Everingham.

1. Christmas lights for Sue Ryder

The lights at 11 Everingham. Photo: Brian Bell

Photo Sales
PhanTom showing the lights.

2. Christmas lights for Sue Ryder

PhanTom showing the lights. Photo: Jayne Ford

Photo Sales
Group photo of the main supporters and guests. (Brian Bell, Santa, Cllr Kirsty Knight, PhamTom, Daryl Ward, Benjamin Penton (Sue Ryder) and Sharron Toms (Tesco Community Champion).

3. Christmas lights for Sue Ryder

Group photo of the main supporters and guests. (Brian Bell, Santa, Cllr Kirsty Knight, PhamTom, Daryl Ward, Benjamin Penton (Sue Ryder) and Sharron Toms (Tesco Community Champion). Photo: Brian Bell

Photo Sales
Related topics:Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall HospicePeterboroughSue Ryder
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice