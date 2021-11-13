Peterborough couple fundraise for Road Victims charity in memory of beloved dad

Nicola Spriggs-Moore and her husband Christopher are fundraising for Road Victims Trust

A touching tribute to her father, Nicola Spriggs Moore and her husband Christopher are fundraising for RVT who provided them support after her father’s death in a road traffic accident. The couple who live in eye are completing 6,000 sit ups this November in memory of Nicola’s dad Philip Moore who passed away on November 28, 2018.

Mum-of-two Nicola, (47) valued every second of support the charity offered.

She said: “I had my first meeting with RVT 2 weeks after my Dad’s death, before his funeral had even taken place. I had their support once a week for 8 months and I honestly believe I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. They definitely made me feel I wasn’t alone and were on hand to listen, support me and answer questions I had about everything you have to deal with after a death in that way. “Every time I read of a fatal collision, I am thrown back to that day and my heart breaks knowing that another family will need the support of Road Victims Trust to help rebuild their lives. My life will never be the same, I have learnt to live again just differently to the way I did before.

“Every November is tough, I think it always will be, my Dad was taken 6 days after my birthday but I want to give back something to a charity who gave me support when I needed it the most”

The couple have been dedicated to the fundraiser, and have been hitting their sit up target each day despite a brief illness.

RVT Fundraising Manager, Clair Bradley said “RVT are so grateful for Nicola’s ongoing support, year after year, it is such a wonderful tribute to her Dad, Philip. The money that is raised with this challenge will go directly to supporting local people affected by road death and will enable us to offer both practical and emotional support to those in need”