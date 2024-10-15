Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners say speedway is saved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A developer’s plans for 1,500 homes and a leisure village on the East of England Showground have been dealt a blow by councillors.

Protesters addressed Peterborough City Council planners for about six hours outlining why they feel the multi-million pound development would be detrimental to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors, speedway fans, residents and members of the public urged councillors to defer a decision on the applications until residents had been provided with more information.

This image shows the layout for the proposals for the East of England Showground in Peterborough

But there were voices of support from youngsters of Thomas Deacon Academy and the co-founder of recycling venture Up The Garden Bath who commended the provision of affordable homes and leisure and sustainable development.

Members of the planning committee were considering two outline planning applications.

They voted seven to two in favour of the plans for 850 homes plus a 50 acre leisure village, school, hotel and care village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they agreed that another 650 homes on the site occupied by the former speedway track and voted five against, four in favour with two councillors abstaining.

The plans were submitted for the 164 acre Showground site by land promoter AEPG, which is acting on behalf of the landowner, the East of England Agricultural Society, which says it no longer has any use for the venue.

Conservative group leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald told members: “I think this comes down to what is best for us.

"The applicant has changed the plans on numerous demand to meet council demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And this development will help to meet a desperate shortage of housing in the city.

He added: “This is not the people's Showground – it belongs to a charity and they have to make it pay – there can not be any return to the good old days of the Showground.”

Peterborough First Cllr Roger Antunes said he had lot of unanswered questions about the development and urged that the application be deferred.

Conservative Cllr Scott Warren said: “I think this development will give the city more advantages and the city will benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chairman Chris Harper said: “It concerns me that a large group of residents that feel they have not been involved in this process.

"It does breach the Local Plan in various places and the 850 homes is a massive development.”

But Cllr Harper said his worries were eased because planning approval would become void after six month if concerns about traffic access were not resolved.

Earlier, Cllr Nicola Day had called for the matter to be deferred until a number of outstanding issues had been addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Make no mistake the Showground will be developed – it is just a question of what goes on it.”

Independent Cllr Julie Stevenson told the committee: “Residents feel that something they love – the Showground – is being taken away from them.”

Resident Mike Fowler, who has lived in the area for 27 years, said: “Approving this will be to the detriment of a large area of Peterborough.

"The people of Peterborough deserve so much better than is being provided by these applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The city is losing a legacy that has been in Peterborough for 50 years and which has generated significant revenue for the East of England Agricultural Society.

"Residents demand that a minimum second access point for traffic from the development should be provided.

"These plans are not compliant with the council’s Local Plan and should be deferred or refused.”

Brian Connolly, a spokesperson for the Peterborough Speedway Consortium, said: “This is the wrong solution for this site. The irony is that Peterborough could have both – it can have the development and the speedway track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

our doors are open and we invite the applicant to work with us. We urge you to refuse this application.”

this development should be in accordance with the local plan which makes it clear that its existing uses should be retained.”

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, said: “This will be a leading residential development and aims to meet new standards and create housing and real communities.

“It will generate £14 million for the Peterborough economy.”

Some 40 conditions have been attached to the planning approval that have to be met by AEPG.

Afterwards, Cllr Stevenson said: “It is great news. Speedway has been saved.”