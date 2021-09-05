Peterborough council to consider how to honour city’s Paralympic stars

Lauren Steadman (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) EMN-210109-170419005

A number of athletes from the city have been representing Great Britain in Tokyo, and will be bringing back a number of medals from the games.

Gold medals have gone to Lauren Steadman in the triathlon and James Fox in the rowing.

Cllr Steve Allen, deputy leader of Peterborough City Council said: “We have all watched with awe and pride as our Team GB Olympic and Paralympic athletes have completed in Toyko this summer.