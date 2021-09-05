Peterborough council to consider how to honour city’s Paralympic stars
Peterborough City Council is to consider how to honour the city’s Paralympic stars.
A number of athletes from the city have been representing Great Britain in Tokyo, and will be bringing back a number of medals from the games.
Gold medals have gone to Lauren Steadman in the triathlon and James Fox in the rowing.
Cllr Steve Allen, deputy leader of Peterborough City Council said: “We have all watched with awe and pride as our Team GB Olympic and Paralympic athletes have completed in Toyko this summer.
“We are delighted to see the gold medal performances from our local athletes including James Fox and Lauren Steadman and we will shortly be discussing in our honours committee the best way we might be able to commemorate their outstanding achievements”