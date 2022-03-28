Residents, businesses, faith organisations, community organisations and schools have donated a huge amount of items - from first aid supplies to military kit- to the ‘Stand with Ukraine’ group based at St Olga’s Church in Woodston over the last few weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The group has worked alongside a team of dedicated volunteers and the council’s community service to arrange for the supplies to be transported to Ukraine by lorries.

Pupils and parents at Fleckney C of E Primary School in Leicestershire contacted St Olga’s after seeing coverage in national media about their appeal. Among their donations was a special teddy bear which accompanied drivers of one lorry on their journey, with the team sending photos back to keep the school updated.

The bear on the way to Ukraine

Six lorries have made donations to the following sites; Lviv Regional State Administration, the Humanitarian Centre at St Michail Ukrainian Catholic Church in Stavchany, Lviv Region, the City Council of Radomysl in Zhytomyr Region and the City Council of Slavuta in Hmelnitski region.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of people across Peterborough to help support this humanitarian crisis. It’s great to see that donations have reached those in desperate need and I would like to thank everyone involved.

“We’ve pledged to do all we can to help and I would also ask everyone to do the same. If you can spare some time, money or would like to welcome a refugee into your home please get involved.”

Residents can get involved by offering to volunteer with the ongoing efforts, making a financial donation to charities or registering their interest to house a Ukrainian refugee. For more information visit: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/campaigns/support-for-the-people-of-ukraine.

Residents can also take part in the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme which asks people to offer space in their homes for those fleeing the war. More details can be found at: https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk.

