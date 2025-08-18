Peterborough Council approves alterations to historic £2.6 million home in Castor

Plans to redevelop a historic house near Peterborough have been approved by the city council.

Thornfields House on Love's Hill, Castor, was built in 1937 and briefly used during the Second World War as a watch post for British soldiers.

It is now a large family home which was most recently sold for £2.6 million in February 2025, according to Rightmove.

The owners, Mr and Mrs Kachra, applied for planning permission in June to make various alterations and extensions to the building, including a new annex and guest accommodation in place of existing outbuildings.

A design and access statement, prepared by Studio McW, stated that the proposed redevelopment would "significantly enhance the quality of the existing house while remaining sensitive to its historical charm and character".

It added: "Overall, the proposal significantly improves the internal and external quality of the building.

"The works will allow for increased glazing; particularly to the rear, allowing for increased natural light and provision of views, maximising the rural context in which the project is situated.

"We believe that the design has been carefully developed and is attractive, pleasing in composition, and responds well to the site context while remaining sympathetic to the existing property."

The building is located outside the Castor Conservation Area.

Peterborough City Council planners approved the application on August 14 after no objections were received from residents or interested parties.

A council case officer report stated: "The proposal is quite extensive however the application site is a large dwelling which is able to accommodate the extensions and alterations without an unacceptable level of impact on the design and character of the site and surrounding area."

The redevelopment must begin within three years from the date of approval.