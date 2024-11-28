Peterborough concert to support Ukrainians ahead of Christmas

Peterborough choral group Singers of Note will be performing in concert at Milton Hall in the city on Saturday to raise much-needed funds for community group Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.

Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland and his wife, Lady Isabella, are hosting the event to support Ukrainians ahead of Christmas.

The concert will take place in the Long Gallery at Milton Hall, near Marholm, home to Philip Naylor-Leyland’s family since 1502.

Singers of Note is a widely acclaimed four-part harmony group which performs a range of musical numbers, including show tunes and classical pieces.

​The Helping Our Ukrainian Friends group

The concert will include a mixed programme of music from the theatre as well as a selection of well-known classical pieces, under the baton of Margaret Blenkin.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends is a community of people across England, Poland and Ukraine dedicated to helping Ukraine following the country’s invasion by Russia.

Since March 2022, the group has raised more than £250,000 and delivered more than 50 tonnes of aid, plus 37 generators and thousands of lights, batteries, camping stoves, tourniquets and more than 2,000 Christmas and Easter Gift Boxes for Ukrainian children.

In addition to delivering aid, the community group also supports summer camps in Poland, providing respite and counselling to Ukrainian widows and their children.

More at www.helpingourukrainianfriends.com