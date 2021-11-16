Peterborough concert boosts two great causes

The Sing4Life concert at The Cresset

More than 100 brave women took part in Peterborough Voices’ Sing for Life project, aimed to get women singing and raise money for the much-loved Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The women rehearsed for nine weeks in Peterborough city centre, working with William Prideaux (director) and the Peterborough Sings! team to prepare for their fantastic live charity performance at the Cresset on Friday.

The programme included I Can See Clearly Now, Wind Beneath My Wings, The Way We Were, From Russia With Love, Chattanooga Choo Choo and more.

The Men United in Song concert at The Cresset

For most of the women this was their first experience of singing in public.

On behalf of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Joely Garner, Community Fundraising Manager said: “A resounding thank you to everyone involved with Sing for Life 2021 for choosing to raise vital funds for our hospice. Your valued ongoing support is music to our ears – it helps us to continue providing our compassionate palliative care and bereavement support and be there for people with lifelimiting conditions and their loved ones.”

On the same night more than 70 men were on the same stage for the culmination of the Peterborough Male Voice Choir’s Men United in Song project, aimed to get men singing and raise money for charity partner Prostate Cancer UK. They have been rehearsing weekly at John Mansfield Campus in Peterborough.