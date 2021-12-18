Peterborough company’s boost for Christmas gift appeal

Laurissa from Echo Web Solutions & Lora from Stars & Sparkles Foundation

Zak Wattiez, managing director of the company which is based in Orton Southgate, heard about the Christmas Appeal and engaged his team to buy gifts for the children that are most in need.

The team generously donated bags full of gifts to the appeal, which will be distributed to children across Peterborough, ensuring all children have a gift for Christmas.

The Stars & Sparkles Foundation was set up by the Owners and directors of Stars Day Nurseries based in Park Road, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their experience of working in the early years sector in Peterborough for more than 15 years highlighted the need for community-based support for families in the area.

The foundation has been set up as a community investment company to enable work in the community supporting parents and creating best opportunities for the children.

As the foundation expands, it is envisaged that the need for additional support from parents and disadvantaged families will grow, and it wants to ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Lora Pizzo, business manager for Stars & Sparkles, said: “We have been blown away by the generosity of Echo Web, our parents, members of the public and team during this years Christmas Gift Appeal.