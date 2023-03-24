On Saturday, Andrew Mallett and Pete Charters from well-known local software company and Posh Women sponsors The Urban Penguin by running 5k each day for the duration of a month.

Andrew and Pete will be taking on the challenge from Saturday until April 24 to remember their late colleague Lori and raise money for the mental health support Bobby Copping Foundation.

Lori was the team’s graphic designer and a much-loved part of the team but unfortunately died due to suicide during the pandemic.

Andrew and Pete, who will be taking on the 5k a day challenge.

Andrew Mallett, Founder of The Urban Penguin said: “By marking this two-year anniversary, we remember Lori and honour all those who suffer in silence.

"That’s why we have chosen local charity, The Bobby Copping Foundation to ensure we raise the profile of the charity, whilst also raising significant funds to support their life-changing support”.

The Bobby Copping Foundation provides mental health support within the sport and education sectors.

BCF fully fund life-changing counselling for those who need it and deliver talks/workshops up and down the country which support those suffering with mental health.

Bobby Copping is 21 years old and is an ex-professional footballer of Peterborough United. His career abruptly ended with a head injury that meant he had to deal with a mental health battle of his own, and acceptance that his career had come to an end.

As part of his recovery, Bobby set up the foundation to help people both inside and outside of sport who suffer with mental health.

Pete Charters, Marketing Manager at The Urban Penguin comments: “Being able to help Bobby and Andrew in this effort means a lot, it will be a challenge for us both, but we know we are up to it!”