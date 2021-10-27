Peterborough community radio station scoops two national awards

Kev Lawrence won a silver award for Male Presenter of the Year

More than 200 people from all over the UK came together on Saturday (October 23) at the Coventry Transport Museum, in partnership with Coventry UK City of Culture to celebrate the best of Community Radio. With over 430 entries, there were 5 finalists per category with Bronze, Silver and Gold winners.

The Community Radio Awards were first held in 2016 and have held the awards across the country including Birmingham, Bristol, Sheffield, Barry and the 2020 awards were held virtually.

PCRFM’s awards were received in the following categories:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SILVER Award - Male Presenter of the Year – Kev Lawrence

SILVER Award - Community Show of the Year – The Kev Lawrence Breakfast Show

Kev Lawrence, PCR fm’s Breakfast Presenter was ‘thrilled’ with the awards. He said: “We are thrilled to be recognised with these prestigious awards – This is a first for me, I am so proud of the wonderful team at PCRFM, and I want to thank all our advertisers, supporters, listeners and volunteers, which without this would not be possible. It has certainly been a challenging last 12 months we look forward to even bigger and better things in 2022.

Wayne Fitzgerald, a founding director at PCR fm, said: “We are delighted with this industry recognition alongside many other stations who are doing great work across the UK community radio sector. Local radio connects communities and while some radio stations are moving away from this as a concept, PCRFM will continue serving the communities in Peterborough and surrounding areas and continue to make a difference.

The Community Radio Awards are an independent not for profit organisation setup to celebrate, promote and share best practice of Community Radio.

PCR fm began broadcasting to Peterborough in 2017 from our state of art studios based at the Herlington Centre in Orton Malborne and broadcast to the whole of Peterborough on 103.2 Mhz FM.