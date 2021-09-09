Peterborough community heroes celebrated at awards ceremony

The Peterborough Civic Awards night saw residents from all corners of the city come together to celebrate the hard work of volunteers, organisations and businesses.
The winners had been announced in January this year - but the ceremony was only able to be held this week because of the COVID pandemic.
The awards were presented by Mayor of Peterborough cllr Stephen Lane.
Along with the awards themselves, there was a performance from The Kindred Youth Theatre Company
Councillor Peter Hiller, chairman of the council’s Honours Panel, said: “We are living through very challenging times and it is extremely heart-warming to see how people in our communities have responded to help those in need.
“The honours panel were very encouraged to see that the popularity of the awards has increased tremendously, with many more nominations being submitted.”
Community Involvement Civic Award winners:
. Brian Townsin
· Celseo Oliveria
· Chiltern Cold Storage Group
· City Leadership Forum
· Del Singh
· Derek Brown
· Femi Olasoko
· Interfaith Support Group
· Jack Hunt School
· Katharine Gator-Condon
· Kings School
· Mick & Jackie Coulson
· Multi Agency Forum
· Nathan Murdoch
· St John Fisher School
· Tom Brown
· Tony Forster
· Torin Gibson
· Voluntary Support Group
· Zara Robson
· Wendy Sayer
Contribution to Art and Culture Award winner:
· Nathan Murdoch
Sport award winner:
· Stuart Haw
Lifetime Achievement Award winners:
· Mandy Eddings
· Sarfraz Khan