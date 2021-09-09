Peterborough community heroes celebrated at awards ceremony

The Peterborough Civic Awards night saw residents from all corners of the city come together to celebrate the hard work of volunteers, organisations and businesses.

The winners had been announced in January this year - but the ceremony was only able to be held this week because of the COVID pandemic.

The awards were presented by Mayor of Peterborough cllr Stephen Lane.

Along with the awards themselves, there was a performance from The Kindred Youth Theatre Company

Councillor Peter Hiller, chairman of the council’s Honours Panel, said: “We are living through very challenging times and it is extremely heart-warming to see how people in our communities have responded to help those in need.

“The honours panel were very encouraged to see that the popularity of the awards has increased tremendously, with many more nominations being submitted.”

Community Involvement Civic Award winners:

. Brian Townsin

· Celseo Oliveria

· Chiltern Cold Storage Group

· City Leadership Forum

· Del Singh

· Derek Brown

· Femi Olasoko

· Interfaith Support Group

· Jack Hunt School

· Katharine Gator-Condon

· Kings School

· Mick & Jackie Coulson

· Multi Agency Forum

· Nathan Murdoch

· St John Fisher School

· Tom Brown

· Tony Forster

· Torin Gibson

· Voluntary Support Group

· Zara Robson

· Wendy Sayer

Contribution to Art and Culture Award winner:

· Nathan Murdoch

Sport award winner:

· Stuart Haw

Lifetime Achievement Award winners:

· Mandy Eddings

· Sarfraz Khan

1. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Award recipient Brian Townsin EMN-210809-085720009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Award recipient Celso Oliveria EMN-210809-085731009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Award recipients Chiltern Cold Storage EMN-210809-085742009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Civic Awards Community Involvement Award recipients City Leadership Forum EMN-210809-085754009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales