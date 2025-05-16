Peterborough community heroes and champions celebrated at civic awards

The great and good of Peterborough’s neighbourhoods were celebrated at a top awards ceremony in the city.

The Civic Awards are held annually and aim to recognise residents, groups, organisations and businesses who have made a real difference to the local community.

In total, 40 awards were given out at a presentation evening at Sand Martin House on 15 May.

Among the winners were highly regarded Farmer and Landowner Michael Sly who picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr Sly has run the popular Open Farm Weekend event yearly at Park Farm since 2006.

City artist Nathan Murdoch, well known for his eye-catching murals won an award for contribution to art and culture.

Cllr Marco Cereste, the Mayor of Peterborough, said: “It was a great honour for me to present this year’s Civic Awards and meet some true community heroes. I would like to congratulate all of the winners and also thank everyone who made nominations.

“We have some absolutely fantastic communities in Peterborough and the Civic Awards are a great way to celebrate those who make a positive contribution to our city and surrounding areas but don’t always get the recognition they deserve."

The Civic Awards use an ‘open’ nomination scheme. This means that anyone can nominate a resident, group, organisation or business within the city for an award as long as the nominee meets the criteria for that award.

Following the deadline date, all nominations are passed to the council’s Constitution and Ethics Committee. The group then draws up a shortlist of finalists and select winners of each award category.

All the winners:

Community involvement award

AllaIrodenko

Colin Slater

Daisy Robinson

Faiza Rehman

Gabriella Chandler

Gangadhar Aladakatti

Gary & Jamie Dorman

H.E.L.P (Helping Enpower Lives in Peterborough)

Jon Hebblethwaite

Indian Friends of Peterborough

Lesley Kalina

Nick Pinner

Nishant Sharma

Peterborough Army Cadets

Peterborough Care Leaders

Raj Yadravi

Roger Kaye

Terry Alton

Contribution to art and culture

Nathan Murdoch

Pete Elderkin

Sport award

Andy Wallman

Jamie Carter

Jonathan Bigham

Marc Over

Peterborough Roller Hockey Club

Ramesh Thampy

Business award

Crowdsafe

Ian Smith – Smith’s Funeral Directors

Ibrar Razaq – Hampton Pharmacy

Osman Rafiq – Glinton Chemist

Pengally & Mizan – Veterinary Practice

Udgam Service Solutions

Waitrose & Partners

Young person award

Aryan Nahata

Children in Care Council

Ethan Chan

Jess Ryan

Soup Walker

Peterborough Young Inspectors

Lifetime achievement

Michael Sly

Civic Awards Some of the award winners Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Alderman and Civic Awards CEO Matt Gladstone and Mayor Marco Cereste present Alderman's Award to Gul Nawaz Photo: David Lowndes

Civic Awards Daisy Robinson, Clive Slater and Alla Irodenko with their awards Photo: David Lowndes