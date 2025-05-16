Peterborough community heroes and champions celebrated at civic awards

The great and good of Peterborough’s neighbourhoods were celebrated at a top awards ceremony in the city.
The Civic Awards are held annually and aim to recognise residents, groups, organisations and businesses who have made a real difference to the local community.
In total, 40 awards were given out at a presentation evening at Sand Martin House on 15 May.
Among the winners were highly regarded Farmer and Landowner Michael Sly who picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr Sly has run the popular Open Farm Weekend event yearly at Park Farm since 2006.
City artist Nathan Murdoch, well known for his eye-catching murals won an award for contribution to art and culture.
Cllr Marco Cereste, the Mayor of Peterborough, said: “It was a great honour for me to present this year’s Civic Awards and meet some true community heroes. I would like to congratulate all of the winners and also thank everyone who made nominations.
“We have some absolutely fantastic communities in Peterborough and the Civic Awards are a great way to celebrate those who make a positive contribution to our city and surrounding areas but don’t always get the recognition they deserve."
The Civic Awards use an ‘open’ nomination scheme. This means that anyone can nominate a resident, group, organisation or business within the city for an award as long as the nominee meets the criteria for that award.
Following the deadline date, all nominations are passed to the council’s Constitution and Ethics Committee. The group then draws up a shortlist of finalists and select winners of each award category.
All the winners:
Community involvement award
AllaIrodenko
Colin Slater
Daisy Robinson
Faiza Rehman
Gabriella Chandler
Gangadhar Aladakatti
Gary & Jamie Dorman
H.E.L.P (Helping Enpower Lives in Peterborough)
Jon Hebblethwaite
Indian Friends of Peterborough
Lesley Kalina
Nick Pinner
Nishant Sharma
Peterborough Army Cadets
Peterborough Care Leaders
Raj Yadravi
Roger Kaye
Terry Alton
Contribution to art and culture
Nathan Murdoch
Pete Elderkin
Sport award
Andy Wallman
Jamie Carter
Jonathan Bigham
Marc Over
Peterborough Roller Hockey Club
Ramesh Thampy
Business award
Crowdsafe
Ian Smith – Smith’s Funeral Directors
Ibrar Razaq – Hampton Pharmacy
Osman Rafiq – Glinton Chemist
Pengally & Mizan – Veterinary Practice
Udgam Service Solutions
Waitrose & Partners
Young person award
Aryan Nahata
Children in Care Council
Ethan Chan
Jess Ryan
Soup Walker
Peterborough Young Inspectors
Lifetime achievement
Michael Sly