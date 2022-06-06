The garden party was organised by the well-known city charity the Zi Foundation and MP Paul Bristow and took place in Park Crescent.

A number of communities including the Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Slovakian, Bulgaria and many more came together with ‘community heroes’ and volunteers from across the city to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Representatives from a number of charitable causes in the city, invited by Mr Bristow, were joined by prominent politicians for an evening of music, from local band Velocity, Bollywod dancing and conversation.

Popular radio presenter Kev Lawrence hosted the evening and introduced a number of speakers, including Founder of the Zi Foundation Zillur Hussain MBE, who has recently been appointed to The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Advisory Board in recognition of his charity work both in the UK and across the Commonwealth.

In his speech, Mr Hussain thanks the hundreds of guests for their attendance and stressed how it showed that the charity’s message of “One City, One Community” was alive and well in Peterborough.

Mr Bristow also spoke at the event. He said: “The best thing this city has to offer is the people themselves. It’s an honour to be here with you today; a lot of you are my community heroes. Ordinary every day people, that I meet each and every day, that are capable of extraordinary things. You are the backbone of this city and as long as we pull together and keep striving, then this city is going to thrive.

Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerald added: “We are a great city to live in, we are a booming city and everyone is pulling together It’s a good time to be living here because it is a place that is growing and thriving and people really should be proud to working and living in the city.”

