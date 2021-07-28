Peterborough community come together to organise festival after announcement of virtual Bretton event

Bretfest 2021 will take place on Saturday August 14.

The popular Bretton Festival event is usually a hit with residents but sadly it had to be cancelled in 2020. Many expected it to return in 2021 but the decision was taken by Bretton Parish Council to hold the event virtually instead. It took place on July 17.

A number of residents decided that they would organise a festival of their own.

They have managed to do this and the organising committee, which consists of Miriam Whittam, Jane Price, Louise Craig, Stuart Cave, Rob Fisher. Cathy Shaw, Leon Morgan and Erin McGuigan, have done so without spending a penny.

‘Bretfest 2021’ will take place at Peterborough Lions Rugby Club at Bretton Park on Saturday August 14 between 12pm and 5pm. Entry is completely free and visitors are encouraged to just turn up one the day.

There will be live music, headlined by local singer Smilte Buasite, as well as many other attractions such as a carboot sale, tombola, a variety of stalls, a talent and dog show and access to the club’s bar facilities.

Many of these attractions, as well as the security and other operational requirements, have been kindly donated by local business and volunteers.

The event is also being supported by community organisations such as Better Bretton and Erin McGuigan, who is working hard to bring an accessible playpark to the area. Therefore, the event has been designed to not only give residents a fun day out but to benefit the community as well. Among the businesses supporting the event are Fisher’s Treats, who will be donating 10 percent of all of their profits to the Bretton community pot, which in turn will be used to fund a new youth club in the area.

The organisers are still appealing for anyone who wishes to donate a tombola prize to get in touch or anyone that wishes to run a stool either at the stool for the carboot to get in touch.

Committee member Miriam Whittam said: “We fully understand why Bretton Festival was cancelled two years ago. A number of us thought there was no reason why it could not return in person this year and were asking ourselves what a virtual festival actually was.

“So, we decided to organise our own and it has taken on a life of its own.

“I’d like to thank all of the local businesses that are involved so far and Peterborough Rugby Club, we couldn’t have done it without them letting us use their grounds.

“We’ve managed to not have to really spend anything so far and we are really grateful for that. The biggest thing for us is that the event is of the community and for the community.”