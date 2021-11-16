Peterborough community champion awarded BEM honour

Mohammed Saeed with his father Mohammed Yasin and Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM

Community champion and Vice President of Community First Peterborough, Mohammed Saeed has worked tirelessly across the city to help the community throughout the pandemic and beyond. Mohammed has worked closely with groups like Community First Peterborough to aid in projects to better the area: through food donations, tending to community gardens and planters and youth projects to help engage young people. Mohammed has helped hundreds of residents who were struggling throughout the pandemic, with his team at Community First Peterborough he distributed thousands of hot meals, food packages from St Mark’s Church in Lincoln Road with Revd Canon Adrian Holdstock, who nominated Mohammed for the honours.

Mohammed was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list back in June. This year those awarded honours were based on who demonstrated extraordinary efforts made by individuals during the pandemic.

Mohammed Saeed attended the event with the support of his beloved father and daughters. He said: “I am honoured to accept the British Empire Medal, which I do so not just for myself but on behalf of my Team at Community First Peterborough, without whom I would not be able to carry out any of the projects that we have been involved in over the past few years. Chief amongst those is the Revd Canon Adrian Holdstock who has been a guiding light for our organisation from the day we inaugurated as a residents association in December 2015 and has overseen our transition into a registered charity in 2018. Coincidentally our inauguration is also the very first time that we met.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Saeed recipient of BEM and Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence OBE

“I would like to also mention our Community Coordinator Helen Walkinshaw who tirelessly works above and beyond on every project we have put together.

And all the volunteers that have engaged and are still engaging with our projects which makes all the difference. Without the community we would not be in the position we are today. So this honour is for all my people, my community!”

The ceremony took place on Monday (November 15) at the Great St Mary’s, The University Church, Cambridge. Saeed’s daughters and his father, Mohammed Yaseen were alongside him on the special day as he received the honour.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, presented Mohammed with the award.