Peterborough community centre to reopen and be given new lease of life

Stafford Hall is Westwood is set to reopen later this year.

Exciting plans to reopen a community centre making it ‘even better than before’ have been announced by a local group, following an agreement with Peterborough City Council.

A new long-term lease has been agreed with the Peterborough Nepalese Society (PNS) for Stafford Hall in Westwood.

The move comes as part of the council’s ongoing Localities Assets Review, which commenced last year to determine how it can best to manage its land, buildings and facilities, ensuring that taxpayers’ money is being spent in the most efficient way and that buildings are fit for purpose.

Stafford Hall in Westwood.

Officers had previously identified that the building, which had been closed for over a year, required a significant amount of investment and repair work to enable it to reopen. Following the lease agreement, PNS will now carry out urgent works so that the building can be used by the society and local community, with it expected to reopen later this year.

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities said: “We are actively working with community, voluntary, faith groups and local people to carry out a successful community asset transfer strategy. Our key aim is that process results in successful, vibrant and inclusive community managed assets that are sustainable in the long term.

“In this case, we have worked with the PNS to come into agreement that will see this building re-vamped and opened to the public once again, providing a fantastic facility. I’m sure the new Stafford Hall will make a positive difference to the local community and I look forward to seeing it opened.”

Mahesh Adhikari, Trustee of the PNS, said: “Our group has a proud association with Stafford Hall dating back to 2007 - the building was like a second home for us! We used to hold all manner of events, bringing people together and giving them the chance to try activities or learn new skills.

“I am delighted that we have now secured a lease for the building and would like to thank the council for helping us to make this happen. We are currently working around the clock to refurbish Stafford Hall and we are going make it even better than before. It will be a venue for our group to hold activities and events but we will also open it to bookings for any group, so once again it can be a real community focal point.”