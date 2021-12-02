Peterborough community arts group wins funding for three more years

A Peterborough Presents project

Peterborough Presents works with communities and artists of Peterborough to create great art - seen most recently in the restoration of the Millfield Link Road Mural and associated exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

By great, they mean art that is fun, diverse and, most importantly relevant to local residents.

Sarah Haythornthwaite, Programme Director at Peterborough Presents says: “We are utterly delighted to receive this additional funding from Arts Council England. It allows us to confidently extend our programme through to 2025 and expand our programme into other Peterborough townships. We will be working with people with physical disabilities to create new, inspiring work and ensure that our programmes are even more accessible.

We will also be creating opportunities for local creatives who would like to work with communities but don’t, as yet, have the experience to do so. It means we can invest in emerging local talent. We will create a ‘young producers’ group who will oversee a programme of events in Millfield and work closely with communities to create a very special birthday celebration to mark our 10 years of working in the city in 2024. This brings certainty to our programme for a further three years and we would like to say a huge thank all our partners and residents for helping us with our application.”

Peterborough Presents currently work in Millfield, Ortons, Westwood and Eye and over the next three years will move into two new areas. Recent Peterborough Presents projects include the restoration of the Link Road Mural in Millfield, Millfield Festival, working with new Mums to create a Lullaby for Peterborough, and Bretton Royalty: a creative project that connected with people struggling with isolation during covid and celebrated people’s generosity.

Charley Genever, Community Producer for Peterborough Presents says: “People and communities are absolutely at the heart of the Peterborough Presents programme. They share ideas and make the decisions about projects and artworks, and also get involved as participants and audience. What that means is we’re making creative things happen that are meaningful and relevant for their neighbourhood, as well as being lots of fun! It also means we get to do stuff right on their doorstep, learn about and celebrate stories in an area.