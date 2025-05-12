Peterborough College officially opens £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology

Facility to provide jobs boost

A £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology has been officially opened at Peterborough College in a move aimed at overcoming the city’s skills shortage.

The centre has been designed to ensure students and employers can adapt to the demands of a low-carbon future with 440,000 green jobs expected to be created in just five years.

Last year employer demand for green skills grew by 46 percent.

The official opening of Peterborough College's new Centre for Green Technology

The centre, which was officially opened by Labour peerBaroness Taylor, features industry-standard facilities that support training in electric vehicle infrastructure, solar PV systems, air source heat pumps, retrofit, and sustainable construction.

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, said: “The Centre for Green Technology represents far more than the launch of a new facility - it’s a bold statement of intent.

"It shows what’s possible when ambition meets investment, and when education leads from the front.

Rachell Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, addresses guests at the official opening of Peterborough College's Centre for Green Technology

"This centre is a key milestone in delivering on our 2024–2030 strategy and reflects our commitment to creating campuses of the future, where learners gain the skills they need, employers find the talent they’re looking for and communities benefit from inclusive, sustainable growth.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: "This net-zero-ready facility is a crucial step towards tackling the green skills shortage and supporting sustainable economic growth in our region.

"Peterborough has a real opportunity to be at the heart of the Green revolution, and investments like this ensure that local people are the ones who benefit from the new jobs and opportunities coming our way.

"By bringing together education providers, employers, and industry, we can create valuable apprenticeships and training pathways that open doors to rewarding, sustainable careers, building a prosperous and environmentally responsible future for Peterborough and beyond.”

The opening of Peterborough College's Centre for Green Technology

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “This facility not only equips our residents with the skills needed for the green jobs of the future but also strengthens Peterborough’s role as a leader in sustainable innovation.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow said: “It’s so important for Peterborough that we give our young people the chance to do well in life.

"Given its close links with employers, the centre should be a real boost for Peterborough and the region.”