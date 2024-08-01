Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students get chance to work with ward nurses

​Medical students at Peterborough College have reached a milestone after completing a work-related placement at the City Hospital.

The T Level Health students at Peterborough College were presented with certificates to mark the completion of their work skills placement at Peterborough City Hospital.

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, joined the students in their celebrations.

T Level Health students at Peterborough College with Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of Inspire Education Group, left.

T Levels include a work placement component and equip students with practical experience and skills essential for their future careers.

The placement in a real hospital means the students are now well-prepared to meet the demands of the healthcare sector.

Rebecca Janaway, assessor and trainer and Lead HCA Facilitator at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Going into wards and actually seeing things first hand is a great opportunity for T Level Health students, as they are able to use the theory they’ve learnt at College and simulate it with real patients, alongside real hospital staff.

"Giving them this experience at such a young age is really beneficial for both the students and the NHS, because they develop an understanding of how everything works. If they go on to do nursing at university, they already have a head start.”

Student, Bella Gillick said: “Practising at Peterborough City Hospital gave me a real insight into what the working world is like.

"I specialised in medicine for the elderly, witnessing observations, emergency bells and board meetings.

"It’s given me such a wide scope of knowledge, opening up lots of career pathways.”