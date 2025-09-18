Peterborough coffee shop applies for alcohol licence

The owner of a coffee shop in Peterborough has applied for a premises licence which would allow them to sell alcohol.

Coffee Friends opened its doors in July at the former Pizza Hut unit on Broadway with a successful launch event attended by a number of councillors.

It serves a range of hot drinks, including Turkish tea, as well as milkshakes and other cold drinks.

The coffee shop also has a substantial food offering including omelettes, full English breakfasts, sandwiches, crepes and burgers.

Coffee Friends on its opening launch at 19-21 Broadway, Peterborough Photo: LDRS

Owner of Coffee Friends Chavdar Zhelev, who is the director of GZ Sea Ltd, applied to Peterborough City Council in September for a premises licence.

If approved, it would allow the shop to sell alcohol between 12pm and 10pm from Monday to Thursday and on Sundays, extending this to 11pm on Saturdays.

The shop, which also has an outside seating area, is currently open from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 6pm on weekends.

Representations in respect of the premises licence application must reach the licensing authority at Peterborough City Council by October 8.

