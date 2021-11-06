Peterborough club installs defibrillator for community use in memory of past members

The defibrillator was installed at Fletton ex-service and working mans club to help the community.

Members of Fletton Ex-service and working mans club, on High Street, Fletton have come together to install a defibrillator to help the community.

Committee member Matthew McLaughlin, hoped the new life saving equipment will honour the memory of members who have passed away in the last year.

Friends at the club were talking about Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen who suffered a cardia arrest while playing in the Euros 2020 tournament and Matthew (38) thought he’d suggest installing a defibrillator to the committee.

Matthew said: “The last 18 months have been hard on us all and unfortunately lost a few members over that period and we hoped to have something that can make a difference in the club and the community. We decided as a committee to raise funds within the club to purchase the life saving equipment, our members are from all ages and from the local community and we thought it could help give back and support them if the device is ever needed.”

Members and staff at the club rallied together and raised the funds in only 10 weeks. The entire unit cost £1,500 but the charity and members managed to fundraise the total in only 10 weeks. Saving on installment fees, Matthew who is an electrician was able to install the unit himself.

Immensely proud of all their efforts, Matthew praised everyone who donated.

He said: “I’d like to thank every dedicated committee member, bar staff and every single member of the club for their help supporting the club through these hard times and especially to those we have lost over the last year. I hope this can be in their memory. It feels good to give something to the community that could save a life.”