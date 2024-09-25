Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extra ward space to be created by winter

A new 20-bed medical ward has opened at Peterborough City Hospital as health chiefs look to create more room for an increasing number of patients.

The modular ward was officially opened yesterday (September 24) following many months of work and is part of an ongoing project to create extra space at the hospital.

Planning approval was secured earlier this year for the development.

A new 20-bed ward has been opened at Peterborough City Hospital

In addition, the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded £12.5 million from a national funding initiative to convert office space on the fourth floor of the hospital that was used by administration teams and some clinical staff into medical use.

The wards, which will contain 72 extra beds in total, are expected to be ready for the winter.

The Bretton-based hospital currently has 635 inpatient beds.

Hannah Coffey, chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The project is part of an ongoing redevelopment programme at Peterborough City Hospital to increase our beds, that will see part of the fourth floor also converted to ward space to align with plans to ease pressures and improve both patient experience.

”"Work began on Ward C16 last year and we are really pleased to be opening a brand new facility which will help reduce the pressures we see on beds.”

The new ward was opened by Hannah and Steve Barnett, chair of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

They thanked the new clinical team and the project team which worked to get the ward operational.

One of the first patients to be admitted to the ward was 92-year-old Brenda Teat from Sawtry.

Brenda was greeted by Perioperative Assistant Neil Jones and Deputy Sister, Princy Derish.

Ward Manager Sam Joyce said, “I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of this project and it’s really exciting to open a new clinical space.

"It’s a lovely ward and we look forward to welcoming patients and visitors to C16.”

Ward C16 is located at the rear of the hospital and can only be accessed by visitors via the external entrance.

Visiting times are between 2pm and 4pm and 6pm and 8pm.