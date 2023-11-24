Peterborough City Hospital launches 'Giving Tree' campaign to ensure youngsters get presents on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 presents donated to the campaign last year, helping scores of families across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Peterborough City Hospital has launched a festive campaign to ensure underprivileged children get a present this Christmas.

North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity is focusing it’s seasonal fundraising efforts on the Giving Tree appeal this year.

The Giving Tree was set up in 2016 by a member of Trust staff to provide Christmas presents to children that would otherwise have nothing to unwrap on Christmas Day.

Some of the presents donated last year

Natalie Styles–Hudson, Site Senior Manager and Paediatric Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Last year we donated over 2,000 Christmas presents to underprivileged children and young people in our local communities.

“Due to the amount of donations we received it enabled us to donate to more areas and far more children. Presents went to refuges, families using food banks, underprivileged children identified by local schools, children living in hostels and temporary accommodation. We also gave presents to children of members of staff who were struggling.

“We will be setting Christmas Trees up at our hospital sites to promote the appeal and suggest gift ideas, alternatively there is an Amazon wish list for anyone wishing to donate online: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/193OA9UM6XKG1

Alternatively, monetary donations can be made via the hospitals’ charity, which will be used to buy presents: North West Anglia Hospitals Charity: Christmas Giving Tree (enthuse.com)