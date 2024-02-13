Peterborough City Hospital given £3.75 million to change 15,700 lightbulbs to greener LED options

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Hospital is to become a more energy efficient building thanks to a £3.75m funding award that will see it switch all lighting to LED bulbs.

The proposal will see 15,765 bulbs throughout the hospital switched to the lower energy, longer-lasting LED bulbs. This will halve lighting energy costs and carbon dioxide emissions – saving money and the environment.

The Trust’s Estates and Facilities Team applied to the NHS National Energy Efficiency fund with their LED lighting proposal and were awarded their full funding request to purchase and install the bulbs.

David Moss, Director of Estates and Facilities for the Trust that runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, welcomed the move – and said there were plans to install the LED bulbs in other hospitals run by the trust in the coming years.

He said: “We are really excited to have been awarded the funding for this project. It will enable us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and our energy bills.

“This is the first major project in our green plan for all our hospital sites. As we redevelop our Stamford and Hinchingbrooke sites over the next few years, we plan switch to LED lighting there, too.

