Peterborough City Hospital chosen for new scheme to help premature babies

Parents of premature babies being cared for in Peterborough can now benefit from a new initiative that aims to increase bonding and infant brain development.

‘Snuggle & Read’ has been launched at Peterborough City Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – a 20-bedded unit caring for babies from 27 weeks gestation.

The unit was chosen out of 17 across the region by the East of England Neonatal Network to showcase the new Quality Improvement Project.

A spokesperson for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation trust (NWAFT), which runs the hospital, said: “Parents whose babies are currently or have been cared for on NICU were invited to join the Trust to officially launch the scheme to coincide with World Book Day.

“Dozens of brand-new story books have been donated by The National Literacy Trust, Marianne Ryan, who runs Reading Monsters - in partnership with Usborne books, and Good To Read to create a library to encourage parents to read to their babies.

“The NICU library trolley is being rejuvenated and will include dual language story books and books for a variety of ages and reading abilities to encourage siblings and other family members to enjoy the adventures of reading when on the unit.”

NICU ward manager, Katie Barke said: “We are so delighted to have been chosen from all the units in the East of England to showcase this QI Project that supports reading to infants on the unit’’.

“The initiative also supports other units to develop libraries and support staff and family education about the value of reading to babies.”

Spearheading the delivery of the Snuggle & Read service at Peterborough are Helen Taylor, specialist neonatal counsellor, and Lucy Robertshaw, neonatal occupational therapist – supported by the whole NICU team.

Helen said: “That very early skin-to-skin connection to promote bonding is so important for babies and parents. We encourage our parents to sit and hold their babies, which provides a relaxing and comfortable opportunity for that bonding process early on.

“The donation of new books so far has been overwhelming, and parents will receive a library card and a record of the books they have read to their baby’’.

Lucy added: “A growing evidence base is supporting this project, infants who hear language and words from early on are building new pathways within their brains for future learning, as well as the immediate benefits of regulation, bonding and over all well-being.

“Our need to communicate and experience our world is innate from the beginning; hearing, seeing and feeling our parents/carers solidifies early connections - hence the title of our project ‘Snuggle & Read’, where we would like to not only encourage the reading but skin-to skin cuddles whilst reading for the overall sensory and physiological stability benefits of this co-occupation”.

New mum Louise, from Peterborough, (pictured with her family) said: "This is a great scheme and allows us to really bond with Mia, who was born seven weeks prematurely. Our voices are soothing for her and it gives us an opportunity to do something for her too. It is calming for us and for Mia and Lily loves to talk through pictured books with her too."

It is hoped that the NICU scheme will be embraced by families whose babies are being cared for on the unit.

1 . NICU Team NICU team, Helen Taylor, specialist neonatal counsellor, Katie Barke, ward manager, Lucy Robertshaw, neonatal occupational therapist and Carrie Hadfield, senior sister. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Baby Mia Peterborough couple Steve and Louise with daughter Lily (4) and baby Mia – born seven weeks early. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Bourne Parents Jason and Jen with their daughter Riley – born at 26 weeks. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales