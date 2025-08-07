Peterborough City Council's very own historic steam locomotive to be kept on track with new loan deal

Peterborough City Council is ensuring its very own historic steam locomotive is kept on track with a new loan deal.

The council has decided to overhaul a long term agreement that sees it lend the 73050 City of Peterborough steam locomotive to the Nene Valley Railway (NVR)

Currently the 71-year-old locomotive, which was donated to Peterborough under a Deed of Gift dated September 5, 1973 by the late Reverend Richard Paten, does not work and is undergoing a major and expensive restoration.

When the City of Peterborough locomotive, which is believed to have a claim to be the final steam locomotive to leave a British Rail shed in August 1968, was originally lent to the NVR in 1973 it was for a 100-year period.

The City of Peterborough steam locomotive, BR number 73050, originally bought by Rev Richard Paten in 1968

That was later changed to a 10 year rolling loan agreement.

Now the council has decided to change its loan agreement with the Nene Valley Railway to a 20 years rolling deal in a bid to help the restoration group with its fund raising.

In a decision notice to councillors, Adrian Chapman, the local authority’s executive director of place and economy, says the extension will help the NVR as the charity states that eight years of the loan term alone can be spent just overhauling the train and raising funds to pay for the work.

The NVR has also requested a term in the loan agreement that will require the council to negotiate a further extension to the 20 years term if an overhaul period of eight years or more is anticipated, during which the train will be out of action.

Rev Richard Paten, who bought the City of Peterborough locomotive in 1968, receives the first limited edition model of the City of Peterborough locomotive from British Railway Modelling's editor John Emerson at the Nene Valley Railway

Among a number of other changes to the deal, the council has agreed that given the level of investment in fundraising and the overhaul of the engine, the engine will not be placed with any other third party during its 20-years term.

Justifying the decision to extend the loan agreement, the council states the financial impact of granting the loan will mean that Nene Railway can apply for various grants to get the locomotive refurbished to a good condition.

It also points out that under the Deed of Gift, the ‘asset’ must be exhibited for the people of Peterborough and surrounding areas’, hence the loan to NVR as the council does not have any feasible means of displaying the engine.

This means, the decision notice states, that ‘the only option is to renew the loan agreement.’

The council also notes that the value of the locomotive once repaired and in a good condition is estimated to be £625,000 to £650,000.

It states that the council’s asset is best placed with an organisation that can manage the day-to-day requirements of the restoration of the locomotive in order to achieve the full value of the asset.

However, Mr Chapman also points out: “It is important to note that this is a diminishing asset and at some point will come to the end of its natural financial usable life, at this point a discussion and decision will need to be made on where is best to display.

"This would mean residents and visitors would still benefit from the asset by seeing this as a static museum artifact.”

The NVR has been approached or a response.

According to its website, the restoration of the locomotive ‘has progressed to the stage where re-assembly of the frames, wheels and motion is gathering momentum in the NVR workshops at Wansford.

It adds: “The boiler, with the 70-year old steel fabric needing a most comprehensive overhaul, is with Riley’s in Heywood, Lancashire. Work on it is progressing well and it’s hoped that, with sufficient funding, it’ll be complete in 2025-6.”