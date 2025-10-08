Peterborough City Council's decision to sell partly built Hilton Garden Inn is 'called in' for review

A decision to sell the partly finished Hilton Garden Inn is to be reviewed by Peterborough councillors.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet had agreed that the unfinished nine-storey hotel at Fletton Quays should be sold to the highest bidder.

Councillors had agreed on October 2 that the administrators Teneo should be asked to put the building on the open market to secure the best value for the council which had lent the developers £15 million eight years ago.

Now three councillors have used council procedures to ‘call in’ the decision which will mean it will have to be looked at again by the local authority’s review committee.

The unfinished Hilton Garden Inn in Peterborough

The three councillors are Cllr John Howard, Cllr Marco Cereste and Cllr Alex Rafiq.

An extraordinary meeting of the Sustainable Future City Council Scrutiny Committee will now take place to hear the reasons for the call-in and debate next steps.

This meeting will take place on October 20 at Sand Martin House in Peterborough.

