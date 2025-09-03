Peterborough City Council vows upkeep of Guildhall to help ensure success of city centre

Council chiefs have vowed they are committed to the upkeep of Peterborough’s historic Guildhall for the good of the city centre.

The pledge comes as concerns grow about the appearance of the historic building which has been partly screened by metal fencing until Peterborough City Council carries out improvements following vandalism at Christmas.

Critics say the fencing around the 354-year-old Guildhall is an ‘eyesore’ and a symbol of the centre’s decline over the last few years.

And the council has been urged to invite Peterborough Positive, which runs the city centre Business Improvement District, to help create a more appealing surrounding for the Guildhall’s entrance.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are fully committed to maintaining the Guildhall as part of our ongoing work to ensure that the city centre is a vibrant, welcoming place for shoppers, residents and visitors alike.

He said: “We currently have two work programmes at the Guildhall to help maintain and preserve this historic building.

“To stop vandalism being carried out inside the structure we have installed a temporary fence to prevent access to the building’s spiral staircase.

"We will also be carrying out specialised works to help preserve the building, with plans and dates for this work currently being finalised.”

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer for Peterborough Positive, has said he would like the BID to step in and use a more constructive way of blocking off the staircase.

He said: “The fencing has been up for several months and is an eyesore.”

Mr Cipriano said he hoped to involve the Peterborough Civic Trust in creating a screen that was more attractive to people in the city centre.

Ideas so far include creating a large montage of works outlining the history and use of the Guildhall, which was built to celebrate the restoration of the monarchy, or a display of historic photographs of the changing face of Cathedral Square.