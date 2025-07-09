Peterborough City Council urged to rethink decisions for 1,500 homes and leisure development of Showground

A new bid is being made to get Peterborough City Council to review its decisions to approve a 1,500 homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground.

Solicitors representing the newly formed company, Forever Panthers, which was previously Save Peterborough Speedway, have lodged a pre-action protocol letter (judicial review) with the local authority.

They want councillors to look again at decisions to approve two outline planning applications for the 164 acre Showground.

One application was for 850 homes plus a leisure village, hotel, school and care home.

Members of the public at a Peterborough City Council meeting to decide development plans for the East of England Showground

The second was for 650 homes on adjoining land that was once home to the racetrack used regularly by the Peterborough Panthers speedway team, which had raced there for more than 50 years.

The decisions were taken at meetings on October 15 last year and January 13 this year.

Both approvals for the applications from land promoter AEP, were made subject to a satisfactory Section 106 agreement, which seeks to fulfil community welfare conditions, being drawn up with a deadline set at July 17 this year.

But the protocol states that the decisions must be reviewed because of confusion about whether or not the council could show the city had a five year deliverable supply of housing. Councillors were told it could not demonstrate the supply existed but weeks later that advice was changed.

The protocol also states there are a number of issues around other items of advice given to councillors. It says councillors might have made different decisions faced with other information.

A pre-action protocol letter (judicial review) is sent in a bid to resolve any disputed matters without going to court.

Orton Waterville Councillor Julie Stevenson said: “I share the concerns expressed in the correspondence and anticipate the council providing the detail requested.

"The people of Peterborough have lost their showground.

"The city has lost its Speedway team as they currently have nowhere to race.

"The area is surely suffering economically as no one now comes to the city to attend the events that were once held here.

"In the meantime, the site is becoming overgrown and unsightly, and local residents are voicing concerns about potential urban decline.

"Where there are questions about the process that brought us to this point it is in the public's interest that detailed answers are provided.

The council has been approached for a response.