Hotels in Peterborough are not currently being called into service to house growing numbers of asylum seekers, it has been revealed.

The guidance has been released by Peterborough City Council after a number of local authorities nationally were reported to be taking legal action to stop the Home Office booking out hotel rooms for asylum seekers.

Many are angry at what they say is a lack of consultation with them by the Government.

Concern is growing nationally about the use of hotels as hostels for asylum seekers but Peterborough City Council says none of the city's hotels are currently being used to house migrants.

It comes as concern grows nationally about the increase in the number of migrants crossing the Channel and at conditions at the Manston immigration processing centre in Kent.

A council spokesperson said: “There are no hotels in Peterborough being used as hostels for migrants/asylum seekers.

“While we would expect to be consulted by the Government if it planned to use hotels in Peterborough in this way, there are no formal rules in place for this.”

Figures released by the Home Office earlier this year, show Peterborough was home to at least 264 asylum seekers – people seeking sanctuary while applying to be recognised as a refugee – in December 2021.

Some 235 people were receiving Section 95 support, entitling them to financial assistance and accommodation.

Moez Nathu, chairman of the Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA), which has helped immigrants and asylum seekers from about 60 countries settle into UK life since opening in 2002, said: “The city has asylum seekers living in accommodation organised by Serco.

“This is sufficient and it seems there is not a need to request the use of hotels.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

