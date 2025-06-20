Peterborough City Council requested removal of 'unauthorised' sign from side of snooker club in Cowgate after complaint
The Cue Club, on the edge of Cowgate, had put up the sign on the side of the building facing the Bourges Boulevard roundabout where it was on view for about three days before its removal.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council revealed that after receiving a ‘complaint’ about the sign its officers had 'investigated’ and then requested its removal.
Cowgate is a designated conservation area and the sign was also on the opposite side of the street to a £3,500 mural dedicated to the history of the street and painted across most of the side of the building.
The council spokesperson said: “We recently had a complaint regarding an unauthorised sign in the city centre and a Planning Enforcement case was opened to investigate this matter.
“As a result of this investigation, the owners were asked to remove the sign and this has been carried out.
He added: “The property in this case is an early 20th building (a non-designated heritage asset) which is located within and contributes to the character and appearance of the City Centre Conservation Area, fronting both Cowgate and Bourges Boulevard/the Queensgate roundabout.
“The removal of this unauthorised sign ensures that the character and appearance of the conservation area is preserved.”
A representative of the Cue Club declined to comment.
It is understood a planning application for the sign might be submitted to the council.
The Cue Club, which features snooker and pool tables, darts, table football, an F1 racing car simulator and boxing machines, opened last year.
Its arrival in Cowgate was heralded by property specialists as a sign that the street had a healthy future as a retail destination.
Cowgate will also be the first city centre street to benefit from the start of work on the Station Quarter regeneration later this year.
Work to construct City Link, which is a new purpose-built pedestrian and cycle route from the train station to Cowgate, is expected to begin this autumn.