Peterborough City Council plea for sponsors to ensure 2025 Christmas lights switch on goes ahead

Peterborough City Council have put out a plea for sponsors to come forward to make sure the 2025 Christmas Lights Switch On goes with a bang.

While most of us only packed the decorations away less than six weeks ago, the council is already planning for the 2025 event.

Like last year, the council is looking for sponsors to come forward to fund the event, and help bring the Christmas spirit to the city.

Council leader Dennis Jones said it costs around £78,000 to make sure the decorations can go up, and the big switch on can take place.

He said: “I know we’ve only just waved goodbye to last Christmas, but planning starts now for Christmas 2025 in Peterborough. Once again, we are going out to businesses to ask for their support for this year’s event to make it cost neutral for taxpayers.

“Last year’s event was a huge success, with thousands of people in the city centre for the switch-on event and many more coming in during the days that followed to see the decorations.

“It costs around £78,000 a year to host an event and to decorate the city and that’s money we don’t have given the demand we are facing in areas including Adult and Children Services and homelessness.

“Packages range from £5,000 up and in return you get promotion in the local media, on our social media pages and promotion on the night of the event. If you buy one of the Christmas tree boards, your business name will be displayed for all to see for the entire festive period, appearing in countless selfies!

“If you know someone who wants to sponsor the event, and in the process help to protect Christmas events in the city, please email [email protected].”

Last years sponsors included

Headline sponsor – Peterborough's Family Hubs

Garfield Builders

Medesham Homes

Woodstone Fire

Howden Turbo UK

Doors Plus

Hudson Homes

Fuchsia Homecare

The Cresset

Pick Everard

Showcase Cinemas

Willmott Dixon

Keepmoat

Switching on of the Christmas lights in Cathedral Square 2024.

The Santas at the 2024 event

The Peterborough Cathedral choir at the 2024 event