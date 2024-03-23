Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eleven reminders of Council Tax payments owing have been sent to individual Peterborough city councillors over the last four years, according to new figures.

The data shows that last year just one reminder to pay was issued to a city councillor.

However, in the previous two years - 2022 and 2021 - four reminders were sent out in each year.

And two reminders to pay were issued in 2020.

The data has been released under a Freedom of Information request from the Peterborough Telegraph.

The names of the councillors concerned have not been released and it is not known how many councillors have received reminders.

The data also shows that over the same four years that no councillor has ever been required to appear in court for non-payment of Council Tax and that no summons to appear in court have needed to be issued either.

Council leader Councillor Mohammed Farooq said: “Council policy has always been for collection rates to be in line with other local authorities and we have been achieving that or exceeding it.

“I strongly believe that members who are running the council and responsible for it, and that is all councillors, should really set an example to everybody else.”

Because of course council tax , difficult as it can be to pay, is used for developing vital services and supporting vulnerable people.”

The council process for recovering Council Tax is to issue a two reminders and a final notice.