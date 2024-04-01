Peterborough City Council has voted to support local farmers by defying calls to prioritise plant-based diets. (Image: Getty)

Peterborough City Council has become the latest local authority to support a campaign spearheaded by the Countryside Alliance to help support local farmers.

On Wednesday, March 20, PCC unanimously voted through a motion introduced by Conservative Councillor Andy Coles which commits the council to source catering for council-organised events from local suppliers.

This specifically includes meat and dairy options, alongside fruit and vegetables.

In addition, the motion also commits the council to encouraging local residents to shop locally, where possible, in order to take advantage of affordable, home-grown produce.

Speaking after the Peterborough meeting, Conservative Councillor Andy Coles said he was “delighted” to have seen his motion pass with such cross-party support.

“We need to act as a council to give reassurance to our food producers that they are valued partners in the economic prosperity of our region, and continue to have our support,” he said.

“I am asking that we further enhance our relationship with our livestock, dairy and arable farmers so they can continue to thrive.”

The move comes after a string of other councils – including nearby Cambridge City Council – voted to ban meat and dairy items on council-catered menus after heeding increasing calls to focus on plant-based diets.

Several councils across the country have taken this a step further by signing up to a ‘Plant-Based Treaty’.

This controversial policy calls for an end to the construction of any future livestock farm, encourages plant-based food in schools and hospitals, and includes a pledge to promote vegan food over animal products.

In passing the pro-farming motion, Peterborough City Council has become the ninth council to defy the vegan trend, joining neighbouring Fenland and North Northamptonshire Councils in the process.

Sabina Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Countryside Alliance, added: “This is a fantastic result, and it is great to see Peterborough recognise the work that farmers do to both provide us with quality produce and protect our countryside.”