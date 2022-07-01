Peterborough planning chiefs have hit back at demands that they ‘get on with it’ and resolve the long delayed regeneration of the city’s derelict North Westgate.

Officials say they are determined to get the much-anticipated development of the 4.6 hectares site carried out correctly and that they must take all views on board.

They were responding to a call from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow to ‘get on with it’ after he was left concerned that a traffic issue seemed to be the only matter stopping a £150 million plan to regenerate the site being officially submitted to planners.

Artists impression of the proposed North Westgate development

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: "The council is absolutely committed to playing its part in bringing forward the much-needed development of North Westgate, and are actively engaging with the team behind the latest proposals.

"It's vital that this development is delivered in the right way, and we must make sure that everyone's needs are considered including those impacted by potential additional road users.

"We're excited to see more details when the plans are submitted.

“This is an exciting time for Peterborough with lots of change in our city centre, including the new university, a funding bid being submitted for Peterborough Station Quarter, the development at Northminster and the soon to open Hilton Hotel and Government Hub on Fletton Quays.

This map shows the area of the North Westgate regeneration area - with Bright Street at the top.

“The council is playing its part in creating a modern, vibrant city centre for all of our residents, workers and visitors."

Approval for the principle of the development of North Westgate, which has inspired the creation of numerous unsuccessful development blueprints since 1971, was only granted four years ago to Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities.

He recently revealed that resolving highways concerns over traffic on Bright Street were the only thing stopping the submission of the planning application for a mix of residential, retail, hotel and public open space on the site.

Mr Bristow said: “We’ve been trying to get North Westgate done since I was a boy.

"The message from my constituents and businesses is ‘just get on with it’.

"We need to see spades in the ground with this development as soon as possible.