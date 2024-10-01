Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The event is the first of its kind in Peterborough.

An inaugural celebration of World Mental Health Day is to take place on Saturday October 5.

This landmark event aims to unite the community in raising awareness about mental health, reducing stigma, and promoting mental well-being across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The day will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officiated by the Mayor of Peterborough, Marco Cereste, and the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson.

Nabil Ilahi and the Peterborough Prime team.

Following this, attendees can look forward to an array of exciting activities, including:

- Live performances from local talent

- Inspirational talks from motivational speakers

- Health and wellbeing charity stalls, offering resources and support

- Family-friendly activities, ensuring an inclusive experience for all ages

The event, hosted in Cathedral Square, has been arranged in partnership with local businesses such as Queensgate, Inspire Education Group, Creams Dessert Café, Tap & Tandoor, Snap Fitness, Hussain & Lewis Security (HLS), Hollywood Bowl Group, and Stagecoach.

Chief Executive of Peterborough Prime, Nabil Ilahi, stated, “We are marking history in Peterborough by celebrating mental health rather than stigmatising it. This event will be a key milestone for the city, and we are excited to come together to make a lasting impact on how mental health is understood and supported.

"Our goal is to foster a culture of openness, where individuals feel safe to seek help and speak freely about their mental health struggles. By bringing together local leaders, professionals, and residents, we hope to lay the groundwork for a healthier, more compassionate community.

“This is not just a one-day event, but the start of a movement in Peterborough, contributing to a broader vision of breaking the stigma around suffering in silence. We want to inspire change in how mental health is addressed in schools, workplaces, and homes.

"Together, we will build a future where mental health services are accessible to all, and where no one has to face their challenges alone. The support we’ve received from our partners, local organisations, and the community has been overwhelming, demonstrating the strong desire for progress. This is just the beginning of a journey towards lasting change.”

The event is free and open to the public, with all members of the community encouraged to join in the celebration.