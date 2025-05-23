Peterborough city centre Thai restaurant is on the move - to Yaxley

A popular Peterborough Thai restaurant is on the move again – six months after opening in the city centre.

Taste of Thailand took over the former Pizza Parlour premises in Cowgate in December, having outgrown its former home at The Woolpack in Stanground.

But while the time in Cowgate has been a success, it has also taken its toll on chef Chudda – known to everyone as Emma – who runs it.

“The move into the City Centre has been great, but it's been too busy for Emma to cope with,” a post on the restaurant social media revealed.

Taste of Thailand is moving to the Duck & Drake in Yaxley. Inset: Chef Emma with Dave Nightingale

“She takes such pride in her food and wants to be there to cook for you all, but that means she's been working 7 days a week and struggling to take time off.”

With that in mind, the last serving will be on Sunday, June 1, before Taste of Thailand reopens at the Duck & Drake pub in Main Street, Yaxley, from Wednesday, June 4 – teaming up once more with former Woolpack landlord Dave Nightingale, who now runs the Duck & Drake having taken over earlier this year.

The restaurant will then be open Wednesday and Thursday, 5pm – 9pm, and Friday and Saturday from 1pm-9pm.

“The newly refurbished restaurant has more room so the tables have more room around them,” the social media post added. “It has a cute courtyard so you can enjoy Emma's food outside in the summer.”

Sunday’s menu will be a traditional Sunday lunch, available to eat in the restaurant, bar or in the garden from 12pm - 6pm.