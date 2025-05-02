Peterborough city centre restaurant founder urges customers to get behind new team running it

By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd May 2025, 20:30 BST
Peterborough's Banyan Tree restaurant on WestgatePeterborough's Banyan Tree restaurant on Westgate
Well-known Peterborough restaurateur Dinesh Odedra has thrown his support behind a new team running the city centre’s Banyan Tree Indian restaurant – and has called on its loyal customers to do the same.

Dinesh opened the restaurant in 2011 in Westgate but stepped away in 2023 for health reasons, allowing a new ownership to operate the business.

But with that operator walking away without warning this week, the staff were left in limbo – and immediately turned to Dinesh for help and advice.

Tonight on social media, Dinesh appealed to the “Dear friends of The Banyan Tree,” adding: “It breaks my heart to see the very people who built The Banyan Tree’s reputation treated as collateral damage.

Oskar, Mundhi and Ranbir at The Banyan Tree.Oskar, Mundhi and Ranbir at The Banyan Tree.
“When the staff visited me — tearful, voices shaky but determined — I knew I had to help, even if my health won’t let me take the wheel again.”

Helping the staff take over the abandoned operation, the chef-owned and chef-run team is taking back control, ensuring there is no interruption in operations, and promising “back-to-basics cooking – the exact recipes and care that made you fall in love with The Banyan.”

Appealing directly to customers to the restaurant over the last 14 years, he added: “If a Banyan Tree curry ever warmed your night, please give the staff and chefs the chance to earn that smile back again. Your first order isn’t just dinner—it’s a lifeline that turns layoffs into a worker-owned comeback story. Make it happen, come and be part of that success.

“I’ll be on hand as mentor and cheerleader; they’ll be in there running the business, doing what they do naturally.

“My best wishes to Mundhi, Oskar, Ranbir and Sam.”

