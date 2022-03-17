Peterborough city centre lights up in support of Ukraine

Lights in Peterborough's Bridge Street. Photo: Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald.

Residents walking along Bridge Street will have been able to the blue and yellow lights, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, adorning the trees along the street.

At the most recent council meeting on March 2, the council unanimously approved a motion which expressed grave concern at the ongoing situation in the Ukraine and pledged to offer whatever support the authority can.

The motion also:

Lights in Peterborough's Bridge Street. Photo: Peterborough City Council.

- Supports actions of the UK Government to resolve the situation through diplomacy and the implementation of strong economic sanctions in response to the invasion.

- Noted Peterborough’s long-standing twinning partnership with the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, which was set up in 1991.

- Committed the council to look at ways of strengthening and developing the twinning partnership, as well as supporting Vinnytsia’s residents and the rest of Ukraine.

- Committed the council to look at ways of raising awareness with Peterborough residents of the ongoing challenges that the community in Vinnytsia is facing.

The council’s Think Communities Teams and Cohesion Service have been working directly with communities to give support.

This includes finding facilities to store donations, finding volunteers to work with donations aid, offering counselling in Ukrainian and Russian languages, promoting fundraising and funding for a website and other resources to support the work.