Peterborough city centre car park to close for two days as new ticketless barrier installed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People urged to park at near-by Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park

Motorists are being warned of a car park closure in Peterborough city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Riverside car park – located near the Crown Court, Key Theatre and Embankment – will be closed on Tuesday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is needed to install a new ticketless barrier.

The car park will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday this week

Work on similar systems has been completed at the Car Haven and Sand Martin House multi-story. Entry and exit is now via an ANPR linked barrier and allow customers to pay for their parking at the end of their stay based on how long they have been in the car park.

Cars will enter via the barriers and pay for their parking at the end of their parking session. Either visit a pay terminal, pay online by scanning the QR codes in the car parks or pay via contactless at the exit barriers. You will need to enter your registration number into the payment terminals or online in order to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cashless payment apps currently available in pay and display areas will no longer be able to be used in these 3 barrier controlled car parks.

The Riverside car park is the closest car park to the Bridge Fair that is currently taking place. Peterborough City Council said alternative parking was available at the Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road near Town Bridge.