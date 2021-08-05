Peterborough city centre car park shut after heavy rain damages surface

Some of the damage at the car park

The temporary Northminster car park will remain closed for much of this month after being damaged by heavy rain which fell in the city last month.

The car park has a surface made up of plastic tiles, and a number of the tiles have been dislodged by the rain fall.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said; “For safety reasons the car park was closed until an engineering inspection could be carried out to ascertain the damage and the cost of repair. This inspection has now been completed and the repair is approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Work starts on Monday 9th August and is due for completion around the end of August.”

Last month heavy rain caused considerable problems in the city, with flash floods hitting the city centre.

The car park opened in November following the demolition of the multi storey car park that was located on the same site. It offers parking space for 100 cars.