Peterborough city centre car park shut after heavy rain damages surface
A Peterborough city centre car park has been closed due to damage caused by heavy rain.
The temporary Northminster car park will remain closed for much of this month after being damaged by heavy rain which fell in the city last month.
The car park has a surface made up of plastic tiles, and a number of the tiles have been dislodged by the rain fall.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said; “For safety reasons the car park was closed until an engineering inspection could be carried out to ascertain the damage and the cost of repair. This inspection has now been completed and the repair is approved.
“Work starts on Monday 9th August and is due for completion around the end of August.”
Last month heavy rain caused considerable problems in the city, with flash floods hitting the city centre.
The car park opened in November following the demolition of the multi storey car park that was located on the same site. It offers parking space for 100 cars.
The car park has always been described as a ‘temporary’ facility, but there has been no indication on how long it is set to be in place for.