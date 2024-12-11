Peterborough church where Oliver Cromwell's wife is buried under threat from attack by fungus and insects

St Andrew’s church in Northborough ‘is becoming a health hazard’ according to the National Churches Trust

A historic church in a Peterborough village that has stood for centuries is in danger of attack – this time by fungus and insects.

St Andrew’s church in Northborough – the location of the burial of Oliver Cromwell’s wife, Elizabeth, as well Martha, the wife of poet John Clare – ‘is becoming a health hazard’ according to the National Churches Trust as a result of the threat from the tint pests.

The oldest part the church dates back to the 12th century – but now the lead chancel roof is failing, which has caused damp and a mould build up inside the Grade I Listed building.

St Andrew’s church in Northborough, Cambridgeshire, is at risk of an insect and fungal attack if urgent action is not taken.

Water ‘seeping into the church and slowly destroying the beautiful and unique heritage inside’

The roof has no drainage – so when it rains, the water has nowhere to go. And with the defective roof, it is seeping into the church and slowly destroying the beautiful and unique heritage inside.

The church is listed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register as in “very bad” condition and at “Immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric”.

As part of the school curriculum, classes from the local school visit the church throughout the year. It also hosts heritage talks, flower festivals, folk and classical concerts. It is a valuable community space – but one that is seriously under threat.

The lead chancel roof at the church is failing, which has caused damp and a mould build up inside the Grade I Listed building

Thankfully, help is on hand to protect this much-loved 12th century building. The church is to share in a £871,696 urgent funding payout from the National Churches Trust – with dozens of other churches across the country also benefitting from the funding..

A £5,000 National Churches Trust Grant will help to pay for urgent repairs to the chancel roof in Northborough. On the recommendation of the National Churches Trust, the church will also receive a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation and a £5,000 Headley Trust grant.

The funding will mean the lead roof on the chancel will be replaced and gutters and drainpipes will be added.

Once these repairs are carried out, the church will be a much more welcoming and inviting place for people to gather. The church is excited for the building to be able to be used much more by and for the community once it is made safe again.

‘Church is a cornerstone of our village’s heritage, standing as a symbol of faith and belonging for over 800 years’

Rev Keir Dow, the vicar of the 5 Parishes of the Nine Bridges Benefice, said: “We are deeply grateful for the generous grants that will help restore St Andrew’s church in Northborough, a cherished place of worship and community for generations. This historic building is not just a place for Sunday services; it is a cornerstone of our village’s heritage, standing as a symbol of faith and belonging for over 800 years. These repairs are vital to preserving its beauty and structural integrity for future generations to enjoy and be inspired by.”

“More than a sacred space, the church serves as a hub for welcome and inclusion, where everyone is invited to find peace, connection, and purpose. Whether attending a service, a community event, or simply seeking solace in its quiet stillness, Northborough church offers a warm embrace to all.”

“The grants will enable us to repair and protect the building, ensuring it remains a safe, accessible, and inspiring environment. By investing in its future, we are safeguarding not just bricks and mortar but also a shared legacy of hope, fellowship, and worship. Together, we can ensure St Andrew’s Church continues to be a beacon of welcome and faith for centuries to come.”

The church has been a place of Christian Ministry since 1241. The chancel and aisles were added in the 13th century and the large De La Mare Chantry (later styled the Claypole Chapel) around 1350. The Chapel is a fine example of Late Decorated and Perpendicular architecture.

"While churches are primarily places of worship, they also serve as vital community landmarks"

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Andrew’s church to enable them to carry out urgent roof repairs to their beautiful building. Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.”

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: "While churches are primarily places of worship, they also serve as vital community landmarks. We are delighted to continue our partnership with the National Churches Trust to ensure these cherished buildings and conserved and restored for future generations to experience and enjoy."

A total of 53 churches across the UK will stay open and in good repair thanks to £871,696 – over three quarters of a million pounds – of funding awarded and recommended by the National Churches Trust in this latest round of grants.