Peterborough church welcomes new rector

The new rector of All Saints Paston, Rev. Capt. Paul Nigel Whiteley

The collation service, led by Rt. Rev. Donald, Bishop of Peterborough, took place via Zoom on May 30 and was attended by many members of the church congregation, family and friends.

Paul was born and grew up in a small mining village just outside Doncaster where he helped on the family farm before training in horticulture. Volunteering for the local church opened-up lots of opportunities and Paul became a prison visitor, was involved with Beach Mission and trained with the Church Army.

Commissioned in 1992, he has worked in the London Diocese, the diocese of Peterborough and for the past 13 years in the Lincoln Diocese, serving at St Paul’s, Spalding. He and his wife, Joanne, have been married for 28 years.

Rev. Paul introduced himself to the congregation during last week’s morning service, speaking of his delight at moving to Peterborough and his hopes to grow the parish and strengthen the church across the local area.

Away from the church, Paul supports Doncaster Rovers and is a qualified referee and football coach, a keen birdwatcher and enjoys the natural world, walking and theatre – dabbling in amateur dramatics, a local operatic society and musical theatre.

He said: “I am delighted to be here at All Saints and feeling excited about meeting new people in a new place. I am looking forward to encouraging everyone to use their skills, talents and resources to serve the community. My hope is that those who step into the Church will find a caring, generous welcome.”